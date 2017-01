The tug-of-war between online shopping and brick-and-mortar stores is affecting more than the frequency of trips to the mall. It’s leaving its mark on values of industrial and retail properties in Connecticut and who’s willing to finance acquisitions and new construction.

Demand from e-commerce companies for warehouse and distribution space close to population centers and interstate highways has benefited the industrial real estate market in the Hartford region, including new build-to-suit and speculative development.

At the same time, some lenders are limiting their exposure to traditional retail properties, wary of shrinking store sizes and industry pullbacks.

“Retail is something we’re always underweighted in and we’re going to continue,” said William Wrang, executive vice president of commercial real estate at Waterbury-based Webster Bank. “We like necessity and grocery-anchored retail. But the whole retail paradigm is changing how people buy (commercial) properties. It’s a more complicated asset.”

With more consumers bypassing shopping centers, warehouse space for online retailers has become an in-demand asset category, said Patrick Mulready, a partner at CBRE/New England in Hartford. Newer warehouse space with ceiling heights over 24 feet is a scarce commodity.

“You can’t find product right now if you’re a distribution user looking for space in the central Connecticut market,” Mulready said. “There’s nothing available.”

That has attracted interest from out-of-state institutional investors, some of whom are bankrolling new development. GTJ REIT of New York broke ground in October on a speculative 120,000-square-foot warehouse in Windsor Locks. On the build-to-suit front, FedEx has begun construction of a 550,000-square-foot sorting facility at the former Aetna campus on Middle Street in Middletown.

Regional Banks Financing Office, Industrial Deals



The recent sale of 95 Glastonbury Blvd., a 148,000-square-foot class A office building in Glastonbury’s six-building Somerset Square office park, reflects the type of office deal that is expected to carry over into 2017, said John McCormick, a partner at CBRE/New England who along with Mulready represented the seller, Silverman Group of Short Hills, New Jersey.

A partnership controlled by Capstone Properties acquired the property, which is more than 90 percent leased, from The Silverman Group in mid-December for $23.6 million. Liberty Bank provided acquisition financing, part of a category of regional lenders that is expected to remain active in the office and industrial investment sale market in 2017, McCormick said.

With a tenant roster dominated by national credit tenants including Hanover Insurance and Liberty Mutual, the property attracted interest from regional investors from Boston to Washington, D.C., McCormick said. In the end, a local buyer won out.

“It’s a big deal for our market,” McCormick said. “We were telling people we didn’t know pricing expectations, but it was in the high $20s (per square foot). That got us out of the local pool of buyers, but Capstone has been very interested in growing their Connecticut portfolio and continued to demonstrate their ability to get the deal done.”

Eugene Shugrue, chief lending officer at Liberty Bank, said the property’s fundamentals fit the bank’s lending criteria like a glove.

“It’s a well-tenanted building in a great location,” Shugrue said. “We’re cash flow lenders and sponsorship matters, and they’re good sponsors.”

Shugrue said he expects the Middletown-based bank’s nearly $2 billion commercial lending portfolio to expand by 5 percent to 10 percent in 2017, with a concentration on office, multifamily and grocery-anchored shopping centers. It’s more cautious about other retail categories given the industry upheaval, and favors workforce housing over Class A multifamily because of the mature stage in the real estate cycle.

In Fairfield County, downsizing by financial companies such as UBS, RBS and the departure of General Electric’s headquarters have put downward pressure on office markets that have struggled to attain post-recession rent growth.

Avison Young’s Fairfield County/Westchester office projects an increase in financial services employment locally, anticipating industry deregulation under the Trump administration, Managing Director Sean Cahill said. The office, which opened in 2014, is looking to hire five additional office leasing and investment brokers in the new year.

“We do think there will be much more growth because there’s such a labor pool in Fairfield County suited to that industry,” Cahill said. “I’m not saying UBS is moving back to Stamford, but it’s an obvious place to grow your business compared to the cost in New York. We expect the tide to come back and raise all boats in the FIRE (finance, insurance and real estate) sector.”n=

Tags: CBRE, industrial acquisitions, Webster Bank