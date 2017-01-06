Day Care Center Signs 10-Year Lease In Old Saybrook

Bright & Early Old Saybrook has leased 8,000 square feet in a multitenant office building.

The day care center, with existing locations in North Branford and Middletown, is operated by April Lukasik. Lukasik signed onto a 10-year lease for the Old Saybrook location at 139 Mill Rock Road. The center is projected to open in the spring following an extensive renovation by A. Secondino & Son General Contractors. The facility will have 22 employees initially and will provide care to 96 infants and older children.

Kevin Geenty, of The Geenty Group, represented the landlord, Mill Rock Leasing LLC. LynnAnn Weed, of North Haven-based Weed Realtors, represented the tenant. A portion of the financing package was provided by the state of Connecticut Economic Development Commission.

