Construction Company Acquires Multi-Use Cromwell Facility

A construction services company has purchased a 38,800-square-foot warehouse/office building in Cromwell.

Torrington-based O&G Industries purchased 50 Sebethe Drive for $2.1 million.

The sale included a net-leased 28,800 square feet and an additional 10,000-square-foot self-storage facility on-site.

Frank Hird and Luke Massirio of O,R&L Commercial brokered the deal between the tenant and the seller, Sebethe Drive Partners LLC.

