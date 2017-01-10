Citizens Brings In Fidelity Vet To Head Private Wealth Management

Citizens Bank today announced that Patrick Jancsy has joined the organization as director of the private wealth advisor group.

Jancsy joins Citizens from Fidelity Investments, where he served in a wide variety of leadership roles over a 25-year career, including regional vice president of sales and relationship management with at Fidelity’s Institutional Wealth Services wing.

He will report to the president of Citizens Private Wealth Management, John Tyers.

“Our private wealth advisor teams have a responsibility to help our high-net-worth clients preserve and grow their wealth by providing, sound planning, investing, and banking advice,” Tyers said in a statement. “Pat has deep experience in wealth management, advisor practice management consulting, product management, and driving results through disciplined processes – all of which will be beneficial to expanding our business and helping our advisors serve our clients.”

Citizens Private Wealth Management operates throughout New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest Regions. Jancsy will be based in Boston.

