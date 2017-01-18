Citing Declining Foot Traffic, Webster To Shutter Eight Branches This Spring

Webster Bank is closing eight branches across the Northeast in an effort to optimize its branch network as consumers increasingly move to self-service channels online and on mobile devices.

“We continue to evaluate our network to ensure that our banking centers efficiently balance our physical and digital banking channels in response to rapidly changing customer expectations,” David Miree, executive vice president, consumer deposits and investments, said in a statement. “At the same time, we concurrently invest in high-opportunity markets and modernize the overall banking experience. Banking centers are, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of our service culture, which is based on relationship development.”

The branches Webster is closing are in areas with a median distance of less than two miles to the next Webster location, the bank said. Beginning on April 7, the bank will close branches in Scarsdale, New York; Danbury, Manchester and Wethersfield, Connecticut; East Greenwich, Cranston and Warwick, Rhode Island; and New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The bank said its overall teller transactions declined nearly 40 percent from 2010 to 2016. Webster also said that 47 percent of its checking account households are now served by mobile banking, and self-service deposits now represent 40 percent of all deposits.

All bankers at the affected banking centers will have the opportunity to be reassigned within Webster.

