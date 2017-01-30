Citigroup Quietly Launches Small Business Lending Website

Citigroup Inc. has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technologically friendly.

Citigroup’s online toe in the water comes after similar moves by several other banks. For example, JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a partnership with online lender On Deck Capital Inc. in December 2015 and Wells Fargo & Co. launched a fast-decision online small business loan product some eight months ago.

Banks have been cautious about entering the online lending space despite the proliferation of online non-bank lenders such as On Deck, LendingClub Corp., Prosper Marketplace and other startups. Early optimism about prospects for such companies soured after LendingClub’s CEO resigned over a loan-selling scandal.

Tags: Citigroup, Lending Club, small business lending