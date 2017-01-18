Chinese-Based Scammers Steal Town’s $2M Payment

Authorities say Chinese-based scammers stole a $2 million online payment sent to a Torrington company for improvements to a Farmington sewage treatment plant.

The town sent the payment to C.H. Nickerson & Co. Inc. in September.

Farmington police Chief Paul Melanson says scammers targeted the company’s municipal customers and fraudulently manipulated the Automated Clearing House system to send the funds to a different account.

Local and federal law enforcement officials are investigating. Police suspect other towns and cities were also victimized.

Town officials say more than $860,000 has been recovered.

Authorities say there are no indications that anyone in the town participated in the scheme.

The Hartford Courant reports new payment limits have been implemented on the ACH system. The town will also independently confirm information submitted on ACH documents.

