A fiber optics cable company purchased 2 acres of land in North Haven for $700,000.

Mason Holdings LLC sold the 9,800-square-foot property at 66 Leonardo Drive. The buyers, Scott Cavallaro and Jason Brenner, who operate the cable company, may use the new space for future expansion, according to a statement from Pearce Real Estate.

Pearce Real Estate represented the seller, and Margaret Bennett of Wallingford-based Margaret Bennett Realty represented the buyers.

