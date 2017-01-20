Bookkeeper Sentenced To Prison For Defrauding Employer

A Redding woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $400,000 from her employer.

Lisa Landman was sentenced to three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Landman was ordered to serve the first six months of her supervised release in home confinement.

According to court documents and statements, Landman was the bookkeeper for a Connecticut company. Between November 2010 and November 2013, Landman defrauded her employer by authorizing and initiating at least 33 wire transfers from the company’s business bank account into her own personal credit card account. Landman transferred $410,410 in total.

Landman pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Sept. 19, 2016.

Tags: bookkeeping, defrauding investors, wire fraud