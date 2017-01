Beacon Falls-based NEJ Inc. has received a line of credit through Citizens Bank to fund a new business acquisition.

NEJ, a retail inventory solutions firm, will use the $30 million credit to acquire Bills Khakis, a clothing line also located in Beacon Falls.

NEJ will also use the funds for general working capital as they expand.

The credit line came through Citizens’ Commercial Banking division.

