Bath Fitter Moves Into Windsor Facility

Bath Fitter Northern Florida LLC has leased 6,232 square feet in Windsor.

The company will occupy the portion of space inside the 102,400-square-foot multitenant facility. The 14.04-acre property at 425-431 Hayden Station Road is owned and managed by Kennedy Parks LLC.

Sentry Commercial and NAI Global Corporate Solutions represented the tenant and The Windsor Management Co. represented the landlord in this transaction.

