Bankwell Profits Rise On Loan Growth

Organic loan growth boosted earnings at the New Canaan-based Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter.

The company posted net income totaling $3.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up nearly 27 percent from $2.6 million in the year-ago quarter. For the year, net income totaled $12.4 million, up 37 percent from $9 million in 2015.

“Looking to 2017, we will be making strategic investments in our deposit franchise,” President and CEO Christopher R. Gruseke said in a statement. “We expect these investments in people and product to bear fruit by the second half of 2017 and beyond. Nonetheless, we are committed to delivering only a modest increase in operating expenses for the full year and, barring exogenous events in the capital markets, our goal is to achieve double digit returns on equity for our shareholders in 2017.”

Revenues increased 13 percent year-over-year to $13.7 million in the quarter. For the full year ended Dec. 31, revenues increased 12 percent to $51.8 million. Net interest income totaled $13.3 million in the fourth quarter, which represented a year-over-year increase of 18 percent, and for the year, net interest income totaled $49.1 million, a 15 percent year-over-year increase.

Total gross loans were $1.4 billion at Dec. 31, representing a year-over-year increase of 19 percent. That was driven largely by growth in commercial real estate loans of $147.8 million. Deposits increased 23 percent year-over-year to $1.3 billion.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $18 million and represented 1.32 percent of total loans. Nonperforming assets dropped to 0.20 percent of total assets as of Dec. 31, compared with 0.38 percent a year earlier.

Total assets increased 22 percent to $1.6 billion, from $1.3 billion in 2015.

