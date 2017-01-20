Audiobook Publisher Expands In Old Saybrook

Tantor Media recently signed a five-year lease of 9,500 square feet in the Old Saybrook Business Park.

The company, a division of the national firm Recorded Books Inc., produces and distributes books on CD. It will occupy the space at 6 Business Park Road. The transaction represents an expansion in addition to the 15,500 square feet which Tantor has occupied for years.

The landlord is Mill Meadow Development LLC. Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in this transaction.

