Attorney Admits Role in Life Insurance Scheme

A real estate attorney waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week to a conspiracy charge stemming from a scheme to defraud insurance companies into issuing insurance policies on the lives of elderly people for his and other investors’ benefit.

According to court documents and statements, between approximately June 2008 and January 2016, David Quatrella, of Trumbull, and others, assisted elderly persons in applying for multimillion-dollar life insurance policies. Quatrella and his co-conspirators offered the insureds the promise of free life insurance for two years, after which Quatrella and his co-conspirators would attempt to sell the policy and provide a share of the proceeds to the insured. The insured was not obligated to pay anything and was commonly told that the premiums were being borrowed from a third-party source.

As part of the scheme, Quatrella and others recruited investors to finance the payment of premiums on the life insurance policies, with the understanding that the investors would earn a profit upon the sale of the policy.

Quatrella and his co-conspirators then submitted applications containing false and misleading information to various life insurance providers, and failed to disclose the third-party premium funding arrangements for the policies, according to the Department of Justice.

Quatrella pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for April 28, at which time Quatrella faces up to five years in prison, if convicted. Quatrella also has agreed to forfeit $272,000, which is roughly the amount he profited from the scam.

