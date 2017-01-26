AG Jepsen Leads Coalition Seeking To Intervene, Defend CFPB

Attorney General George Jepsen recently led a group of 16 other attorneys general in filing a motion to intervene in a federal appeals case in order to defend the constitutionality of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The case – PHH Corp., et al. v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – is currently before the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In an October 2016 ruling, a divided court found the structure of the CFPB unconstitutional. The CFPB filed a petition for rehearing of the decision, and that petition is currently pending before the court. To this point, the Obama administration had defended the CFPB in the appeal.

The attorneys general argue that the court’s ruling, if permitted to stand, would undermine the power of state attorneys general to effectively protect consumers against abuse in the consumer finance industry, and significantly lessen the ability of the CFPB to withstand political pressure and act effectively and independently of the president.

They further argue of the urgency of the matter because President Donald Trump has expressed strong opposition to the Dodd-Frank reforms that created the CFPB.

“The CFPB is the cop on the beat, protecting Main Street from Wall Street misconduct,” Jepsen said in a statement. “It was structured by Congress to be a powerful and independent agency that would protect consumers from the abuses of Wall Street, banks and other large financial institutions. That mission is still critical to consumers today. However, the Trump Administration has said it intends to weaken the CFPB. That calls into question whether the new administration will adequately defend the CFPB and the American public it protects.”

Attorneys general from Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia all joined the motion.

Assistant Attorneys General John Langmaid, Jane Rosenberg and Matthew Budzik, head of the finance department, are assisting the attorney general with this matter.

