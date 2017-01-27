Adoption Agency Joins Branford Business Park Tenants

International adoption agency Family & Children’s Agency Inc. has leased 2,000 square feet of office space in Branford.

The company joins the Rushford Center in the building at 21 Business Park Drive, among other tenants. 21-23 Business Park Drive is a multitenanted facility in the Branford Business Park.

Kristin Geenty of The Geenty Group represented the landlord, Todd’s Hill Investment Circle LLC. Elizabeth Brochin of Berkshire Hathaway in North Haven represented the tenant.

Tags: Branford, Family & Children’s Agency Inc, Rushford Center, Todd’s Hill Investment Circle LLC