LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Adoption Agency Joins Branford Business Park Tenants

January 27, 2017
fca

International adoption agency Family & Children’s Agency Inc. has leased 2,000 square feet of office space in Branford.

The company joins the Rushford Center in the building at 21 Business Park Drive, among other tenants. 21-23 Business Park Drive is a multitenanted facility in the Branford Business Park.

Kristin Geenty of The Geenty Group represented the landlord, Todd’s Hill Investment Circle LLC. Elizabeth Brochin of Berkshire Hathaway in North Haven represented the tenant.

Related Posts


Tags: , , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Adoption Agency Joins Branford Business Park Tenants

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Commercial & Industrial Cable Company Eyes Expansion In North Haven
CR Daily Lantz Takes Over As GHAR Association President
0