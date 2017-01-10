ABA: Consumer Delinquencies Up Slightly In Q3

Some consumer delinquencies ticked up in the third quarter of 2016, though they remained near historic lows, the American Bankers Association (ABA) said today.

According to the association’s consumer credit delinquency bulletin, delinquencies rose in five and fell or stayed unchanged in six of the 11 individual loan categories compared to the previous quarter. The association, however, did not express alarm or concern about the slight uptick in delinquencies.

“Delinquency rates have held near historical lows for an unusually long period due in large part to consumers’ skillful financial management, but it was inevitable that they would edge up eventually as part of the natural credit cycle,” James Chessen, the ABA’s chief economist, said in a statement. “It’s important for consumers to remain cautious and maintain their discipline in keeping debt at levels they can comfortably manage.”

Delinquencies increased in four of eight closed-end loan categories: direct and indirect auto loans, personal loans and property improvement loans. Bank card delinquencies also increased from 2.48 percent to 2.74 percent from the same period in 2015. This is still well below the 15-year average of 3.68 percent, the ABA said.

The overall composite ratio, which tracks delinquencies in eight closed-end installment loan categories, rose 6 basis points to 1.41 percent of all accounts, which is identical to the third quarter 2015 composite ratio and remains well below the 15-year average of 2.20 percent, the association said. The ABA report defines a delinquency as a late payment that is 30 days or more overdue.

The full bulletin can be found here.

