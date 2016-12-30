Zillow: Obamas Top Taylor As Most Desired Celebrity Neighbors In ’17

The Obama family has edged out Taylor Swift as the most desirable celebrity neighbors in Zillow’s lighthearted celebrity neighbor survey.

Fourteen percent of respondents told Zillow they would most like to live next door to the Obamas, who are rumored to be renting an 8,200-square-foot home in Kalorama, a neighborhood within Washington, D.C.

“There was a lot of excitement around the fact that the Obamas chose to stay in D.C. after living in the White House — a first for a former president since Woodrow Wilson,” Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Maybe it’s the additional neighborhood security, or the possibility of running into other influential and famous people, but it’s clear people are intrigued by the idea of living next to the former first family.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a close second, earning 13 percent of the vote. Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” came in third with 8 percent, and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi earned 7 percent of the vote.

Last year, pop singer Taylor Swift claimed the distinction of most desirable celebrity neighbor (with 12 percent) while Donald Trump earned the status of least desirable celebrity neighbor, with 24 percent saying they would not want to live next door to the president-elect.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was named the least desirable celebrity neighbor, with 36 percent of survey respondents saying they would not want to live next door to Bieber. Reality TV stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna came in second place with 23 percent of the votes.

“Justin Bieber continues to stir up trouble everywhere he goes, and would likely be an unpredictable neighbor,” Wacksman said.

Twenty-eight percent of the adults surveyed said they did not want to live next door to any of the celebrities listed in this year’s poll, down from 34 percent who said the same thing last year.

