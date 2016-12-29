Webster Bank Names Five-Star Wealth Managers

Webster Private Bank has announced that Joe M. Cox II, senior vice president and senior investment manager, along with Chris Perry, senior vice president and senior managing director, both of Webster Wealth Advisors, have been named Five Star Wealth managers in Connecticut.

This is the fifth consecutive year for Cox and the fourth consecutive year for Perry to have received this honor. The two men are featured in the December issue of Connecticut Magazine.

“Through comprehensive financial planning and specialized attention, Joe and Chris are leaders of a team that’s at the top of their game when providing a ‘big picture’ approach that covers all areas of our clients’ financial lives,” Joe Savage, executive vice chairman of Webster and head of Webster Private Bank, said in a statement.

The Five Star professional program award winners are evaluated against 10-point objective criteria, including client retention and favorable regulatory history.

Cox holds the CFP certification and AAMS, CRPC and AIF designations.

Perry also holds the CFP certification and is an investment advisor representative of Commonwealth Financial Network. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 registrations as well as life, health, accident and variable insurance licenses.

Tags: Connecticut Magazine, Five-Star Wealth Managers, Webster Bank