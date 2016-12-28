Toxic Substance Trainer Sells Phony Certificates, Faces Years In Prison

An asbestos and lead abatement training instructor pleaded guilty yesterday in Hartford federal court to one count of making a false statement to the federal government stemming from an undercover investigation into his certification practices.

Guido A. Cortes-Rodriguez, of West Haven, was training manager at North Star Center For Human Development, a state-certified organization providing toxic substance training programs in Hartford.

When an undercover FBI agent attempted to attend one of the abatement courses, he found that the course had not been running as Cortes had told the state. Instead, Cortes gave the agent the certification in exchange for $1,260 in cash.

Subsequent investigation determined that Cortes provided fraudulent training certificates on multiple occasions.

Cortes is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2016, and faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

