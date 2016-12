A 5,802-square-foot industrial building located in Stratford has changed hands.

The property, containing 0.46 acres, is located at 100 Hathaway Drive.

The seller was Cumberland Properties LLC, and the purchaser was an investor doing business as 100 Hathaway LLC.

Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC, represented both parties, and has been retained for leasing.

