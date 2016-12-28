State’s Minimum Wage Set To Jump Next Week

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is reminding Connecticut residents that the minimum wage in the state will be increasing from the current rate of $9.60 per hour to $10.10 on Jan. 1, 2017.

The upgrade is the result of a law he signed in 2014 that scheduled increases for workers in three stages.

The coming change is the final step in a series of three scheduled increases under the law that first increased the minimum wage from $8.70 to $9.15 on Jan. 1, 2015; from $9.15 to $9.60 on Jan. 1, 2016; and finally to $10.10 effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Connecticut was the first state in the country to adopt legislation establishing a $10.10 minimum wage.

“No one who works full-time should live in poverty. We believe hardworking men and women, many of whom are supporting families, deserve fair wages,” Malloy said in a statement. “I am proud that Connecticut has been a leader in promoting a higher hourly wage. This is money that goes right back into the economy. When workers earn more money, businesses will have more customers. This is a modest increase that will give working families a boost while also having stimulative economic effects.”

According to a July 2015 study conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor, three out of five small business owners with employees support a gradual increase in the minimum wage. The survey found that small business owners believe an increase “would immediately put more money in the pocket of low-wage workers who will then spend the money on such items as housing, food, and gas.” This boost in demand, the survey found, “will help stimulate the economy and help create opportunities.”

Tags: Malloy, minimum wage