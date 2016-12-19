State And Xerox Partner To Keep HQ, Jobs In CT

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced a partnership with the Xerox Corp. that secures the company’s headquarters and 150 jobs in Norwalk, where it has been located since 2008.

As part of the project, Xerox may add between 20 and 40 new jobs in the next four years.

The Department of Economic and Community Development will provide a 10-year, $4.4 million, low-interest loan to support the project. Xerox, which was located at 45 Glover Ave., will use the funding to purchase new equipment and make leasehold improvements in its new headquarters in building 201 in the Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk.

“Xerox has been headquartered in Connecticut for almost 50 years and, with this decision, will continue to be part of the economic fabric of this state,” Leslie Varon, Xerox CFO, said in a statement.

Earlier in the year, Xerox announced it was separating its printer-copier business from its other contract services, like toll booth software and call centers. Xerox will remain in Norwalk, while the business services component, now named Conduent, will move to New Jersey.

