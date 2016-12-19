State Approves New Medical Marijuana Research Program

The state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) recently announced that St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center’s medical marijuana research program has been approved by the state.

The primary goal of the research program is to compare the effectiveness of medical marijuana versus oxycodone in patients with post traumatic acute, subacute and chronic pain from multiple rib fractures.

“We’re pleased to see our research program move forward so quickly in Connecticut. Our medical marijuana program has already given nearly 15,000 patients relief from severe debilitating conditions, and these research programs will provide medical professionals the information they need to help their patients make good health care decisions,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris said in a statement.

“The opioid epidemic is devastating families and towns across the country. We need to find alternate methods to effectively and safely treat illnesses and diseases that can save lives and not ruin them. I am very proud that St. Francis Hospital is at the forefront of this research, which is an integral part of our mission to be a transforming healing presence in the communities we serve,” John F. Rodis, president of St. Francis Hospital, said in a statement.

Tags: Department of Consumer Protection, medical marijuana, St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center