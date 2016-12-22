Simsbury Mixed-Use Property Sold For $3.4M

Fiddler’s Green, a 25,750-square-foot complex located at 2-10 Wilcox St. in Simsbury, has been sold for $3.4 million.

Northeast Private Client Group’s Edward Jordan and Taylor Perun represented the seller, Fiddlers LLC.

Fiddler’s Green is a fully renovated, fully leased, multitenant commercial property in downtown Simsbury occupied by a mix of local retailers, restaurants and businesses on net and modified gross leases. Fiddler’s Green was sold together with the adjacent 3,750-square-foot mixed-use property known as 750 Hopmeadow St., a historic residential structure to be used for commercial purposes.

Fiddlers LLC is a Connecticut-based investor. The buyer, also a Connecticut-based real estate investor, purchased the property for a price that equates to approximately $133 per square foot, and a capitalization rate of 7.5 percent. The buyer was represented by Gayle Erickson of Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Group.

Tags: Fiddler’s Green, Northeast Private Client Group