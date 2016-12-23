New Haven Man Gets 7-Year Sentence In Bank Robbery Spree

A 38-year-old man accused of committing five bank robberies in New Haven and another in Albany, New York has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Juan Cruz of New Haven was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer.

Authorities say Cruz had recently been released from prison for robbing a bank in East Haven when he began a month-long robbery spree in October 2015 by taking over $1,500 from the Santander Bank in New Haven.

Prosecutors say over the next few weeks, Cruz robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch on Church Street three separate times and also took money from a Bank of America branch on that same street. They say he also robbed a Citizens Bank branch in Albany.

Cruz was arrested a day after that robbery at a hotel in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

