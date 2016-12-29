New Britain’s Main Street Sees Sale, New Ice Cream Shop

Amodio & Co. Real Estate recently announced a New Britain building on Main Street has sold, and another will receive a new tenant.

The property was most recently occupied by Mitch’s Place, a surplus liquidation store. The building at 227 Main St., sold for $549,000. Built in 1980, the building was originally constructed for the D&L department store.

Queens, New York-based YOYO Ice Cream has also signed a lease for 159 Main St. The operation alongside Dunkin Donuts will be the first Thai fried ice cream shop of its kind in the area. Outdoor seating will also be available during the warmer months.

Eric Amodio of Amodio & Co. represented all parties in both transactions.

