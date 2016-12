An 800-square-foot unit in a multitenant facility in Milford has been leased and will be repurposed.

Cody T. Huelsman signed on for the unit at 124 Pepes Farm Road, plans to install a recording studio in the unit.

The landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC.

Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in the transaction.

