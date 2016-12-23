LOGIN
Mental Health Clinic Moves Into Guilford

December 23, 2016
A small outpatient mental health practice will move into 1,334 square feet of office space in Guilford.

Tricia Mignosa has leased space in the multitenant facility at 2415 Boston Post Road for her business consisting of therapists and two advanced practice registered nurses. The business will be conducted during daytime and evening hours, along with weekends.

The landlord is Mariner Properties LLC. Bill Clark of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in the transaction.

Commercial & Industrial

