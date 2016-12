A Middletown office property focused on medical space has been acquired in a $1.5 million transaction.

The 22,925-square-foot complex at 760 Saybrook Road was purchased by Middlesex Professional Park LLC.

Eight tenants occupy the space, including an office of Middlesex Hospital.

Middlesex Professional Park LLC is an affiliate of Reno Properties Group of Newington.

