Jet Engine Maker Gets Enhanced Government Contract

East Hartford-based jet engine producer Pratt & Whitney will continue to manufacture for the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor following a modification to its contract.

The Air Force has modified the contract by $313.9 million, the Hartford Business Journal reporter.

The fifth generation engines are labeled as F119-PW-100. Pratt & Whitney is a division of Farmington-based United Technologies Corp.

The service branch had already awarded Pratt & Whitney a $317.8 million contract modification for F119 engine maintenance in January.

