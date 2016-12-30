Flanagan Promoted To Brokerage Manager Of Coldwell Banker West Hartford

Kara Flanagan has been appointed branch vice president and brokerage manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s West Hartford office.

Flanagan will be responsible for the oversight of approximately 60 affiliated real estate professionals serving homebuyers and sellers in West Hartford, Farmington, Hartford, Newington, Pomfret and the surrounding communities in Greater Hartford.

Prior to her new role, Flanagan was a sales associate at the office.

“Kara is a highly motivated professional who has in-depth knowledge of the local real estate market. Her focus, dedication and ability to collaborate with clients and colleagues will be valuable assets as she works to build on and expand the success of the West Hartford office,” Joseph A. Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut, said in a statement.

With 17 years of real estate experience, Flanagan has been recognized for her sales accomplishments with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle and Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society awards.

