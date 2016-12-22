Fed Releases Names For Bank Chairs

The Federal Reserve Board on has announced the chairs and deputy chairs of the Federal Reserve Banks for 2017.

The Boston appointments include Gary L. Gottlieb as chair and Phillip L. Clay as deputy chair.

Gottlieb is CEO of Partners In Health of Boston. Clay is a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For New York, Sara Horowitz was named chair and Denise Scott was named deputy chair. Horowitz is the executive director of Freelancers Union in Brooklyn and Scott is the executive vice president of New York’s Local Initiatives Support Corp.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as chair and a second as deputy chair.

Tags: Denise Scott, Federal Reserve Board, Gary L. Gottlieb, Phillip L. Clay, Sara Horowitz