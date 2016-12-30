Expanded Contractor Rules Among New Laws In 2017

New registration requirements for certain contractors are among a host of new laws set to take effect Jan. 1. These new acts will take effect just days before the Connecticut General Assembly meets Jan. 4 to convene its new session and pass additional new legislation.

Beginning Sunday, more types of home contractors will have to register with the state Department of Consumer Protection as home improvement contractors.

Until now, residential restoration companies have been unregulated in Connecticut.

Under the new law, anyone performing water, fire or storm restoration or mold remediation on a private residence or residential rental property will now have to register as a contractor and pay the department $220 annually. Of that $220, $100 is deposited in a state fund that reimburses customers – up to $15,000 per claim – who are unable to recover losses they suffered from a registered contractor who failed to fulfill a contract valued at more than $200.

