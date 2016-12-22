Dano Enterprises Relocating To New Facility In Stamford

Dano Enterprises Inc. has committed to a 22,968-square-foot industrial/warehouse lease at River Bend Center, 4 Omega Drive, in Stamford.

The company will relocate its manufacturing facilities from 180 Harvard Ave. Dano is a national supplier of biodegradable and recyclable compactor and refuse bags.

Michael Nelson of CBRE Group represented the company. Jonathan Turner of River Bend Center represented ownership.

“Dano Enterprises has been a long-time Stamford area tenant and after the acquisition of additional equipment required more space that could accommodate a 100 foot assembly line, high ceilings of up to 28 feet and an abundance of electrical power,” Nelson said in a statement. “Working closely with Dano, we were able to pinpoint 4 Omega Drive as the ideal location, given that the property previously housed a manufacturing facility with similar characteristics.”

4 Omega Center is part of Stamford’s River Bend Center building complex. The 40-acre campus contains 12 buildings specially designed for business continuity, disaster recovery, data centers, advanced technology offices and research and development facilities.

