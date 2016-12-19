Connecticut Electors Set To Cast Votes For Clinton

Seven electors will formally cast their votes for Hillary Clinton, the winner of Connecticut’s statewide election for president.

The group will gather Monday at noon in the state Senate chambers in Hartford. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will preside over the vote. Meanwhile, electors in states where Republican Donald Trump won are expected to ultimately affirm his victory.

Activists who oppose Trump plan to protest at the state Capitol, raising concerns about the presidential election process.

Monday’s event will include the Pledge of Allegiance delivered by 2015 and 2016 Connecticut Kid Governors – both elected by fellow fifth graders as part of a statewide civics program.

There will also be an invocation read by the president of the Connecticut chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and musical performances.

