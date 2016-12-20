Commercial Deals Of 2016 Recognized By Realtors Group

The New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors commercial investment division (CID) recognized the 2016 “Deals of the Year” at its annual dinner and awards ceremony Dec. 13 at the New Haven Country Club.

The ceremony recognized industrial and commercial transactions topping $220 million during 2016, CID Chairman Vancy Taylor said. The group comprises more than 135 commercial real estate agents in the Greater New Haven area.

“The $220 million in transactions completed by our brokers represent only the top tier of the countless deals done by our members in 2016 and are, in effect, the tip of the iceberg,” Taylor said in a statement. “For those who think the New Haven economy is showing signs of weakness, we’ve got the numbers to show quite the contrary!”

The event was sponsored by the Connecticut Economic Resource Council, Michaud Company Appraisers, Schaefer Inspection Company, Red Thread, Wells Fargo and Tanks Be Gone.

Awards were given in the following categories:

Business sale: Vance Taylor, Commercial Real Estate Group, brokered the $260,000 sale of a specialty fireproofing company at 17 Canal St. in Terryville.

John Bergin, H. Pearce/George J. Smith. 430 Sniffens Lane, Stratford. John Bergin represented the buyer in the $1.95 million transaction and David Gorbach of Colonial Realty of Fairfield represented the seller.

Industrial lease: Stephen Press, Press|Cuozzo Realtors. Represented both sides in a $1.15 million lease at 335 Putnam Ave. in Hamden.

Land lease: Lou Proto, The Proto Group. Centerplan Development ground-leased 1.9 acres at 893 North Colony Road, Wallingford for $2.9 million for a 10,730-square-foot retail center.

Land sale: Stephen Press Press|Cuozzo Realtors represented both sides in the $1.8 million sale of the former Centerville Lumber Property at 2300 Whitney Ave. in Hamden for a 121-room hotel and 10,000-square-foot medical office building and 3,400 square-foot restaurant.

Mixed-use sale: Eileen Russell & John Bergin Pearce/George J. Smith for the $755,500 sale of 300 Soundview Ave. in Fairfield.

Most new transactions: Bill Clark, The Geenty Group, 39 sales and new leases.

Office lease: Robert Motley and Evan O’Brien, Cushman and Wakefield. Lease of 298,000 square feet at 108 Leigus Road in Wallingford to engineering firm Burns and McDonnell. Motley and O’Brien represented the tenant; Jon Putnam of Cushman and Wakefield represented Gale Development, the owner.

Office sale: Frank Hird and Rich Lee, O,R&L Commercial. $73 million sale of 1-3 Long Wharf Drive in New Haven. O,R&L co-listed and sold the property with the investment sales group at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank in New York City. The 300,000 square foot medical office building was sold to Healthcare Trust of America for $73 million.

Retail sale: Ken Ginsberg, Real Living and Wareck D’Ostilio Commercial, and Robert Cole of Arnold Peck Commercial World. Ginsberg represented the seller of a 42,951-square-foot retail center at 45, 49 and 81 North Main St. in Bristol for $4.7 million. Cole represented the buyer.

Retail lease: Lou Proto, The Proto Group. Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. signed a $10.2-million ground lease to relocate its Litchfield store to 55 Village Green Drive.

Build-to-suit: Frank Hird O,R&L Commercial and Robert Motley of Cushman & Wakefield. Hird represented CT Gastroenterology in its search for a 10,000-square-foot headquarters at 800 Boston Post Road in Guilford. Motley represented the landlord.

Multi-parcel assemblage sale: Fred A. Messore, Colonial Properties Inc. Sale of parcels at 1142 Chapel St,, 166 York St. and 169 Park St. for $2.3 million.

Community service award: Carl Russell, H. Pearce Real Estate. Russell has been a senior instructor for the National Association of Realtors’ Commercial Investment Real Estate Institute CCIM program since 1980. In addition to teaching for CIREI, Russell is an assistant adjunct professor of real estate at New York University. He is a past president of the Connecticut Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), the Connecticut CCIM Chapter, Connecticut CID chapter and New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors, and has been named “Realtor of the Year” by both the Greater New Haven Board of Realtors and Connecticut Association of Realtors. He is an active member of the Rotary Club of Orange and was president for 2013-2014. He founded the Rotary Club of Orange Thanksgiving Day 5K Road Race, which in its four years has raised over $40,000 for Rotary. He is also president of the Real Estate Educational Foundation since 2011.

Tags: Commercial Deals, New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors