A 1,258-square-foot office condominium at Sturbridge Commons Office Park in North Haven has been acquired by a local attorney for use as office space.

Gregory S. Peterson Jr. purchased the condo, unit #A-2, for $145,000 from previous owner Curtis O’Conner.

The complex is located at 250 State St.

Press/Cuozzo Realtors brokered the transaction.

