47K SF Industrial Building Sells For $1.57M

An entity of Norwalk-Wilbert Vault Co. has purchased a 47,098-square-foot industrial building on 8.44 acres in Watertown.

1 Frost Bridge Road Realty LLC, a title-holding entity of Bridgeport-based Norwalk-Wilbert Vault Co., acquired the building at 760 Frost Bridge Road for $1.57 million.

Alan M. Fischer of Fischer Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer. Nick Longo of Mathews Commercial Properties LLC represented the seller, Frost Bridge Road LLC.

The Norwalk-Wilbert Vault Co. is an independent licensee of Wilbert Funeral Services, which has served the death care industry in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey for 78 years. The company will relocate its operations from Bridgeport to the new facility once renovations and structural modifications are completed.

Tags: Fischer Commercial Real Estate Inc., Norwalk-Wilbert Vault Co., Wilbert Funeral Services